Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.38. 37,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 87,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Payfare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

