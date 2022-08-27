PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 5.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
PARK24 Trading Down 5.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.
About PARK24
PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.
