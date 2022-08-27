Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCYG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

