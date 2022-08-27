Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCYG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
