Parabellum Resources Limited (ASX:PBL) Insider Purchases A$28,855.86 in Stock

Parabellum Resources Limited (ASX:PBL – Get Rating) insider Mark Hohnen acquired 117,779 shares of Parabellum Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$28,855.86 ($20,178.92).

Parabellum Resources Stock Performance

Parabellum Resources Company Profile

Parabellum Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its projects comprise the Lunns Dam, the Redlands-Whitbarrow, and the Recovery projects located in the Tottenham-Girilambone district of central-west New South Wales; and the Obley project located in the Yeoval district of central New South Wales.

