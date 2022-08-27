Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,429.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $49,010.54 and approximately $51,429.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.