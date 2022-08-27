Pallapay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,671.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $110,671.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

