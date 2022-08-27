Pallapay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,671.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $110,671.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
