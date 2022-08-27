PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $32,861.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.