PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.