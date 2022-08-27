PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 11.0 %
Shares of PAGS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.