Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 2,382.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS stock remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,894. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

See Also

