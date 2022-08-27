Oxbull.tech (OXB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,741.00

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $28,741.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.