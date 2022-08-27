OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $350,237.70

OST (OST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. OST has a market capitalization of $350,237.70 and approximately $14,042.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

