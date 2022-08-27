OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

