Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $20.86 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 76.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 110.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

