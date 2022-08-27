Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
