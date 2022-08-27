Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange Price Performance

ORAN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orange Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Orange by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

