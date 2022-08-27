Oppenheimer Lowers NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target to $15.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
