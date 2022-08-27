Oppenheimer Lowers NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target to $15.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Featured Articles

