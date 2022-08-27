Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

