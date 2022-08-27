Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

