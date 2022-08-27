Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $474.58 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.70 and its 200 day moving average is $485.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

