Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Price Performance
Linde stock opened at $286.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $303.19.
Linde Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
