Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,327 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

