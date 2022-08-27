Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $108.69 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

