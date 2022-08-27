Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

