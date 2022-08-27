Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.08 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

