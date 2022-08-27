Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,120 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.
NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.72 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
