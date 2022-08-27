Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $286.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.