Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 17,438 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

