Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 171,088 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of ET opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

