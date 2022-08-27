Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LOPE stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

