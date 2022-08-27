Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,376 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

