Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,532 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 221,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 388,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 193,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.