Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,517 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

