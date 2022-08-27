Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $205.37 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $477.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,422.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $264.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

