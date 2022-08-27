Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMED opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $188.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

