Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,126,000 after acquiring an additional 944,205 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55.

