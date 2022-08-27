Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

