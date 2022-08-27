Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of CLH opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

