Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,235 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 157.1% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

