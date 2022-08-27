Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,050 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.