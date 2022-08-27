Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 75,920 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 93,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

