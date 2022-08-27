Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $359.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

