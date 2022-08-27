Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OPRA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 98,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.13. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.