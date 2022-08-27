OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.66 million and $438,695.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
