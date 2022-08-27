OpenOcean (OOE) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.66 million and $438,695.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.