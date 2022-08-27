Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $658,425.32 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $658,425.32 and approximately $22,805.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

