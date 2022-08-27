OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

OMVKY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.05.

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

