OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
OMVKY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $66.79.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
