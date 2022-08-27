Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3,289.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93). Approximately 2,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21.

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

