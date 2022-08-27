Oiler Network Price Tops $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (OIL)

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Oiler Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oiler Network has a market cap of $284,557.82 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086747 BTC.

About Oiler Network

Oiler Network (OIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

