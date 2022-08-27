Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458,346 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

