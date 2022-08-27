Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,507.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $257,452.49 and $31,507.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.