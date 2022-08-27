Nwam LLC Sells 5,702 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

