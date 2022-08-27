Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,986,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,372,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

